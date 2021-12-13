Karim Adeyemi talks up possibility of Barcelona move

Karim Adeyemi has been talking about Barcelona amid speculation the Catalan giants are keen to bring the RB Salzburg striker to the Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old, who was in Italy on Monday for the Golden Boy award, says he’s flattered to hear of interest from the Catalan giants and certainly isn’t ruling out a move.

“Barcelona are among the best clubs in the world and I feel proud to know they want me,” he said. “Barça in my future? Of course [could be possible]. It’s a top club and if I decide to switch at some point, it could be a chance.” Adeyemi | Source

Recent speculation has suggested that Adeyemi has turned down an offer from Barcelona and was closing in on a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Adeyemi continues to impress for RB Salzburg and bagged a hat-trick last time out against WSG Triol in a 5-0 win for his side.