Barcelona president Joan Laporta meets with Mino Raiola in Italy - report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met with Mino Raiola on Monday in Italy along with director of football Mateu Alemany.

Laporta and Alemany were in Italy to accompany Pedri, who is picking up his Golden Boy trophy from Tuttosport, and decided to catch up with Raiola at the same time.

Raiola is, of course, the agent of Erling Haaland (and Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt) who remains one of the most in demand players on the planet.

The agent has recently named Barcelona as one potential destination for Haaland despite the Catalans’ ongoing financial difficulties.

The news of the Barcelona meeting with Raiola comes from Fabrizio Romano who reckons the catch up had been planned for a while.

EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.



Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.



The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/KBlgPWrof5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2021

The meeting between Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Mino Raiola was not casual. It was not in the hotel were Barcelona are staying in Torino - and the meeting was planned since last week. #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2021

Haaland has regularly been linked with a move to Barcelona but it’s difficult to see how the Catalans could offer to land the Norwegian sensation, particularly with many other clubs keen on the 21-year-old too.

However, there is speculation flying about that Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal with CVC which could bring in a much-needed influx of cash ahead of the January transfer window.