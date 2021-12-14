Frenkie de Jong’s dad says top clubs have been in touch with Barcelona midfielder

Frenkie de Jong’s father says some of Europe’s top clubs have been in touch with the Barcelona midfielder but he doesn’t see him leaving the Camp Nou as things stands.

There has been speculation about De Jong’s future this season and even claims Barca could be tempted to sell to help ease some of the club’s financial problems.

John de Jong, the midfielder’s father, played down talk of a move to Bayern Munich or Manchester United but did let slip there is interest in his son.

“It’s often bad weather there,” he said. “Of course it’s about football, but it does matter. I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

De Jong senior also went on to talk about how happy his son is with life in Barcelona following his move from Ajax back in 2019.

“They are just renovating a new house. Closer to the stadium. They are having such a great time in Barcelona,” he added. “Life is great there. I’m there often. Even now you are in the sun with 16 degrees. “I sometimes sit there on a terrace before a game and I see hundreds of people with a shirt from Frenkie. Those Catalans are absolutely crazy about him. Then I pinch my arm. Is this really true?” Source | Algemeen Dagblad

Xavi has already played down rumors that De Jong could be sold. He told reporters before the defeat to Real Betis “for me he’s a very important player for this team and not on the transfer list.”