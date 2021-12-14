Which Barcelona transfers were Raiola and Laporta discussing?

Ah, to dine in Italy with royalty the likes of Mino Raiola. That luxurious and likely expensive meal between Raiola and Barca president Joan Laporta took place on Monday in a Turin hotel.

The conversation surely took place over an overly priced cheese plate with some top of the line wine, and reportedly centered around a number of Raiola’s clientele. The ones that Barcelona would most likely be interested in are the likes of Paul Pogba, Xavi Simons, and Noussair Mazraoui. Those three names could arrive with zero transfer fee for Barca.

A Pogba move is thought to be unlikely, as Xavi already has plenty of midfielders, while Mazraoui could be an option particularly with Sergino Dest’s future seemingly uncertain under the new coach.

The other name that was said to be definitely at the center of the conversation was Erling Haaland. The Dortmund striker is going to come at a cost, both in terms of finances and courting but Laporta hasn’t given up hope yet. Raiola likes to be taken out to dinner, and there could be many more meetings in hotels to come if a Haaland deal to come to fruition.