André Onana: Barcelona is my first option

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has sent a very clear message to FC Barcelona: he’s ready to answer the call, if they choose to make it.

“I continue to be in contact with Barça. I have a very, very good relationship since I left. Barça is my home. and there has always been contact,” the keeper said in a recent interview.

Onana was formed in La Masia for five years after getting his start at the Samuel Eto’o Foundation in his native Cameroon. He would eventually join Jong Ajax, before making the first team in Amsterdam.

He is being linked with a move away from the Eredivisie after five seasons with Ajax, and has been recently linked with a move to Inter Milan.

“There is talk about many things, they also talk about Arsenal, and Barça, obviously. At the moment, there is nothing concrete. The press is part of my life, and there are times when I am not sure about what they are talking about.”

When asked if Barcelona was his first option, he replied unambiguously: “Obviously. It is my home, and I grew up there. If it is Barça, it will be Barça.”

Onana was full of praise for the club, comparing his time at the Barcelona academy to living in a luxury. Still, he was unwilling to promise he would play for the Catalans, reasoning that at the moment the club has several quality goalkeepers and there may not be a chance for anyone else.

“I know that one day I will play at the Camp Nou,” he said, “but I’m not sure if it will be for or against Barça.”