Sergino Dest not thinking about leaving Barcelona in January - report

Sergino Dest is reportedly not thinking about leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window despite rumors he’s up for sale.

The right-back has been struggling with a back injury in recent weeks but also appears to have yet to convince new coach Xavi of his qualities.

All of which has led to speculation that Barca could be tempted to cash in on the 21-year-old if any acceptable offers arrive.

However, Dest is said to be only thinking about trying to find his best form and a way back into the starting XI, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The USMNT star is “not willing to give up” on his dream of playing for Barca just yet and wants a chance to show Xavi he can be a key player.

The report adds that while Dest has ruled out a January move he could reconsider his future if he can’t force his way into Xavi’s thinking in the second half of the season.

Yet Dest will also have Dani Alves to contend with from January. The Brazilian will be available to play in 2022 and has already made it clear he wants to feature regularly and not just be a back-up option.