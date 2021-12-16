Javier Tebas says it’s impossible for Barcelona to sign Erling Haaland

La Liga president Javier Tebas reckons it will be impossible for Barcelona to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland because of the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Rumors that Barca will try to sign Haaland in the summer have re-emerged recently following a reported meeting between Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola.

It’s been claimed that Laporta will do everything he can to land the Norwegian, but Tebas reckons there’s no chance Haaland could sign for Barca.

“Barcelona are in the 4-1 rule and Haaland is in the hands of Raiola. A Raiola that doesn’t sell sweets, what he sells is expensive,” he said. “If you ask me if I think it’s possible, I tell you now. It’s impossible that Barcelona’s salary level lets them sign this player.” Source | Diario Sport

Raiola has said recently there’s a “big chance” Haaland will leave this summer and named Barcelona as one of four potential destinations along with Bayern, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The agent then backtracked on those comments pretty quickly in a post on social medai.

“The four clubs I have mentioned about Haaland’s future were just an example to say that, when he leaves, he will go to one of the top 15 European clubs,” he wrote. “Now Erling’s focus is solely on football, there are no negotiations with any club. “And I reaffirm what I said - it’s not a sure thing that he will leave this summer, maybe it will be in the one after that.”

Meanwhile, Xavi was asked about the Haaland rumors after the friendly with Boca Juniors but didn’t want to talk about the speculation. He said only, “Everything said now is hypothetical. Barcelona have to be aware of the market and it’s true that we need reinforcements, but we’ll see what happens.”