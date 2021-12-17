Barcelona rumor round-up: Ferran Torres, Alexis, Bernadeschi & Coutinho latest

Alexis not a top target

Today’s rumors start with an update on speculation about a possible Barcelona return for the only and only Alexis Sanchez.

Marca are playing down talk the Chile could head back to the Camp Nou and reckon he’s not a top target at the moment. He is an option “just not the main one.”

The main one, since you were wondering, is Ferran Torres. Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner are also mentioned but nothing is happening unless someone leaves first.

Barca ‘one step closer’ to Torres

Talking of Torres, Mundo Deportivo have an update and reckon Barcelona have moved one step closer to signing the 21-year-old Spain international.

The news actually seems to come from Gerard Romero who reckon the clubs are now just a few million euros apart when it comes to agreeing a deal for Torres.

The Man City man is apparently keen to join in January and is close to making a comeback from a foot injury sustained in October.

Those Bernardeschi rumors are back again

Over at Sport there are once again rumors that Barca are keen on Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi.

Apparently, Joan Laporta also met with “Bernardeschi’s people” on his recent trip to Italy to chat with Mino Raiola and watch Pedri pick up his Golden Boy trophy.

Bernardeschi has not yet renewed his contract at Juventus and will be a free agent in the summer which has not gone unnoticed at Barca.

Umtiti, Coutinho still don’t want to leave...

Heading back to Barcelona, there is news that Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho still don’t want to leave the club and STILL think they can turn their situations around.

Sport claim Umtiti “insists” on trying to prove to Xavi he can be useful to the team. He’s also willing to renegotiate his contract but no meetings have been set up.

Meanwhile, MD reckon there is a Coutinho meeting scheduled for before Christmas to talk things through but the Brazilian has already decided he doesn’t fancy a move to Newcastle.