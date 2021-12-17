Barcelona to ditch Yusuf Demir in January?

Yusuf Demir is being tipped to become the first player to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window as new coach Xavi shakes up his squad.

The teenager arrived on loan in the summer from Rapid Vienna and was originally signed for Barca B but was rapidly promoted to the first team and handed the No. 11 shirt.

Barca have an option to sign Demir for €10 million but won’t be taking it up and want to end the youngster’s loan in January, according to Diario Sport.

The report reckons that Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht and Bayer Leverkusen are all keen on signing Demir on a permanent basis.

Demir began life at Barca pretty brightly but has struggled for game time as the season has progressed under both Ronald Koeman and Xavi.

There have also been reports that Barca will have to sign Demir permanently if he plays more than 45 minutes in 20 or more games for the Catalans.

Demir’s last start came against Benfica in the Champions League when he came close to scoring his first competitive goal for the club but saw an effort hit the crossbar.

The 18-year-old did play in midweek against Boca and is expected to be included in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Elche but his time at Barca may be almost up.