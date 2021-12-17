Barcelona make it clear that Ter Stegen is still untouchable - report

Despite some moments of inconsistent form as of late, Barcelona have reportedly let German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen know he remains untouchable. The idea of letting Ter Stegen go may seem insane to some, but given the club’s financial situation anything appears to be on the table as we’ve seen with the Frenkie de Jong rumors.

According to a report from Sport, the club’s sporting directors and Xavi have made it clear a world-class goalkeeper is key to the club reaching heights of old. Glad they realized that now!

The report adds that the club believe Ter Stegen has been hampered by injury problems but they’re really not interested in selling him despite rumors that Andre Onana could potentially be headed to the Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen’s current deal runs till 2025 so they have plenty of time to sell him if they really wish. However, I personally hope they won’t make that mistake.