Barcelona make contact with Marc Bartra - report

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Marc Bartra’s camp. The former Barca man was a teammate of Xavi’s when the boss was still on the pitch. It seems like Xavi enjoyed their time together and thinks fondly of how Bartra’s career has progressed in the years following.

Bartra’s made a name for himself since leaving Barca at Borussia Dortmund and currently Real Betis. The defender has 18 months left on his current deal and Barca might be able to get a decent deal given the time ticking on his contract.

The 30-year-old is the latest former player to be linked with a return to Barca since Xavi took over. Dani Alves has already rejoined the club for a second spell on a free transfer and will be able to play in January 2022.

Former striker Alexis Sanchez has also been linked with a Camp Nou move, but those rumors have quietened down a little in recent days and it seem’s like he’s not really a top priority.