Dortmund chief says Real Madrid are ‘very interested’ in Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has claimed that Real Madrid are “very interested” in Erling Haaland amid continued speculation over the striker’s future.

Barcelona are regularly linked with the Norwegian, despite the club’s financial difficulties, and it’s thought president Joan Laporta is keen to bring in Haaland next summer.

Watzke has now offered his thoughts on Haaland’s future and isn’t ruling out the Norwegian staying at Borussia Dortmund past the end of the current season.

“All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him,” he said. “I could name 25 others now, but with Real I know for sure. “I think he would fit in better in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I am not so sceptical that he will stay with us. It can be that it leaves, but it can also be that it stays. “Me and Raiola had a good talk not so long ago. When we arrive at the end of negotiations, the conversations are always quite friendly. That phone call was quite friendly. “Personally, I think it’s good for him if he stays in the Bundesliga a little longer. Raiola is such a clever boy, he already knows what he’s doing.” Source | SportBild

Real Madrid have also been regularly linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe who is out of contract at PSG in the sumemr of 2022. La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed back in the summer he believes Los Blancos can afford to sign both players.