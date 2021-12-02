Laporta offers Dembele update amid Barcelona exit rumors

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club amid continued speculation about the Frenchman.

Dembele is out of contact in the summer and the latest reports have suggested he’s not too happy with the current offer on the table from Barca and wants a bigger salary.

Laporta has been asked about the forward and admits contract talks are not going as swiftly as the club would like.

“It is being a slower process than desired on our part. We are working on it,” he said. “Dembelé is a very important player, he can give much more to Barça than he has given, if he continues with us he can become a benchmark player.” Source | Cope

The Barcelona president also spoke about the team’s upcoming games against Real Betis in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“Xavi has brought enthusiasm and hope, his ways of training and the rules he has set have been well received by the club and the players,” he added. “We are eager to show that Barça is a Champions League team, we hope we can win in Munich. And the Betis game is also very important because we aspire to win the league.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Dembele could be set to make his first start of the season for Barcelona in the upcoming fixtures. The 24-year-old has made just three substitute appearances for the Catalan giants so far this season.