Edinson Cavani ‘wants’ to join Barcelona in the summer - report

Edinson Cavani “wants” to leave Manchester United and come to Barcelona this summer. according to a report from the Times.

The Uruguayan striker agreed to a one-year extension to his deal at Old Trafford this year that means his current contract expires in 2022. This would of course allow Barcelona to sign him on a free transfer, which is vital to their finances at the moment.

Cavani was linked with Barca last summer too but ended up staying with the Premier League club, although he’s only made two starts for the Red Devils so far this season.

The interesting angle to this proposed deal is that Cavani is another aging striker Barca would be adding to their arsenal. The 34-year-old certainly has a goal or two in his boots, but at this stage of his career, it's difficult to see what he adds to Barcelona other than 15 minutes off the bench.