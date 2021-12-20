Barcelona offer update on Ousmane Dembele’s future

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has offered an update on Ousmane Dembele’s future and is hoping the issue can be resolved before the end of the year.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer and able to leave for free, but Barca want to tie the Frenchman down to a new long-term contract.

There have been reports that Dembele wants to stay but his agent isn’t happy with Barca’s latest offer, but Alemany seems confident a deal can be reached.

“We’ve been working on it for a long time, always with the desire of reaching an agreement because his idea is to stay and he gives us a lot of confidence,” he said. “We are now in a key moment. We hope that everything will be cleared up before the end of the year.” Source | Sport

Xavi also spoke about Dembele ahead of the win over Elche and explained he had met with him for a chat earlier in the week.

“I’m positive. He already knows the sports project and how important he is going to be,” he said. “He is happy here. Now it depends on the club and his agent.”

Barcelona certainly won’t want the saga to drag on, particularly as Dembele will be able to speak to other clubs from January, but at the moment it’s still unclear if he will continue his career at the Camp Nou.