Raiola names Barcelona as a potential destination for Matthijs de Ligt

Mino Raiola is never short of words and this time he’s been talking about Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and where he might end up if he leaves the Turin giants.

Barcelona were linked with De Ligt before he left Ajax for Juventus and, unsurprisingly, Raiola reckons the Camp Nou is still an option for the Dutchman.

Raiola told NOS over the weekend that he thinks De Ligt is “ready for a new step.”

Matthijs de Ligt future.



"Matthijs de Ligt is now ready for a new step - he thinks that too".

He then went one better and named a few clubs who could be in contention when it comes to signing the Juventus defender.

“We can all think of the clubs that Matthijs could go to,” he said. “Then you don’t talk about Fortuna Dusseldorf with all due respect. In the summer we have to see if there are clubs on the market. That can be the Premier League, but also Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.” Source | NOS

Diario Sport are now reporting that Raiola is trying to renegotiate De Ligt’s contract at Juventus so he can lower his release clause which is currently set at €120 million.