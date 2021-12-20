Raiola says Erling Haaland can ‘wait’ for Barcelona

Barcelona fans dream about many things. They dream of the past, of glorious Messi, Neymar, and Iniesta interchanges in the midfield. They dream of the future with manager Xavi leading a Pedri, Fati, and 40-year-old Messi to Champions League glory.

Another dream they have is of a star striker leading the team up top. The man at the center of most of those dreams is none other than Erling Haaland. The dream signing for most fan bases in Europe is represented by one of the most, how should I put this, frustrating agents in world football, Mino Raiola.

The Norwegian's agent came out this week and ensured Barcelona fans of something extraordinary, that the striker could be willing to wait for the Catalan giants to get their finances in order.

“Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? He can wait for anybody,” he said. “We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. “We’ll look for the best option for him and I can’t rule out another year at Dortmund. Theoretically, that’s still possible.” “Barcelona will always be one of the world’s biggest clubs,” Raiola added. “Even despite their current situation. “In a year or two they’ll be back. They have the power to find great economic agreements. They’ll only need a year or two to get back.” Raoila | Source

Hope is a dangerous thing.