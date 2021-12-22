Barcelona set to sign Ferran Torres for €55m - reports

Barcelona are set to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55m plus €10m in add-ons, according to multiple sources in Spain and England.

Torres has long been linked with a move to the Camp Nou but it seems he could now be set to arrive in the January transfer window.

Sam Lee at The Athletic reports the deal is “close” and the transfer is nearing a conclusion which Xavi is pretty excited about.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reckons the deal is done and Torres will sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou shortly.

Ferrán Torres to Barcelona, done deal confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for €55m plus €10m add ons to Manchester City. #FCB



Ferrán will sign a five year deal as new Barcelona players in the coming hours. He's always been the priority for Xavi.

There’s more too. Romano also reckons Torres “could be in Barcelona” tomorrow for a medical and to put pen to paper on his contract.

Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo have similar updates, indeed the latter talks about how Barca are now working really hard to speed up some exits in order to make room on the wage bill for Torres.

ESPN are also reporting the news and say the transfer is “dependent on freeing up room on their wage bill first.” Indeed the update adds Barca’s financial situation “is the only thing holding up the deal.”

Sergio Aguero’s retirement will help a little, but Barca have said several times already that sales will be needed before any transfers can be completed which could mean for a very busy end to the year at the Camp Nou.