Ousmane Dembele decides to stay at Barcelona - report

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly decided to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. The French winger has been in talks with Barcelona for months now regarding a potential contract extension or exit.

The details of the deal have yet to come to fruition, but the fact that it seems his camp could at least be leaking he wants to stay is a nice sign, particularly since he can talk to other clubs from January 1.

Barca were in the tough position of frankly hoping he would come to this decision. If not, the winger could leave for free when his contract ends in the summer. Or the club would be forced to sell him for a marginal fee in the winter window and give away an important player at a vital time in the club’s season.

This is good news, now let’s hope they can come to a deal sooner rather than later.