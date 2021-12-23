Pep Guardiola confirms Barcelona ‘close’ to signing Ferran Torres

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Ferran Torres is indeed close to a move to Barcelona after being asked about the current rumors at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

The Catalan giants are reportedly set to land Torres for a fee of €55 million plus €10m in variables in the January transfer window.

Guardiola says it’s not quite a done deal but the two clubs aren’t too far apart now.

“It is not official yet. I know they are negotiating and that it is close,” he said. “That is all. When the clubs announce it, it will be done.”

The Man City boss was also asked how he felt about seeing Torres leave after just 16 months with the Premier League side.

“I want happiness in my players. If you are not happy, you have to leave,” he added. “We are not a club where presidents and CEO say no you have to stay. The players and clubs have to agree, this is business. But if the player wants to leave, they go.”

Torres hasn’t played since October after suffering a fractured foot on international duty but is thought to be not too far away from a return to action.