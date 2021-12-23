Ousmane Dembele has two options to renew at Barcelona - report

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona is creating plenty of headlines pre-Christmas with the Frenchman still yet to put pen to paper.

However, the latest reports suggest Dembele will extend his stay at the Camp Nou and take a pay-cut which will help the club’s financial problems and also help sign Ferran Torres.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that Dembele has told Barca he’ll continue and now has two options going forwards.

He can either sign a new deal that runs until 2024 or sign a longer deal that expires in 2026. Previous reports had suggested Dembele would sign on for five years.

Either way Barca will be hoping everything is sorted out in the coming days, as Dembele will be able to speak to other clubs from January 1 if he hasn’t renewed.

Premier League clubs are still being linked with Dembele. Newcastle reportedly made an approach, while Tottenham are the latest club to be linked.

Barca are thought to want a decision before the end of the year which means, one way or another, this long-running transfer saga should be set for a conclusion soon.