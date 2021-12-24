January transfer window 2021-22: Possible ins and outs at Barcelona

We’re edging closer to the January transfer window and Barcelona aren’t expected to have a quiet one, with the club hoping to sell some players alongside signing their targets.

Let’s look at what might happen:

Exits

Samuel Umtiti: Despite Xavi’s arrival, his situation hasn’t changed much. The club wants to lower the wage bill and a good way to do that is by getting rid of a player who has a high salary, hence why Umtiti is up there in the list. Yet selling the player won’t be easy. He’s said he wants to stay and play and his injury record may put off potential admirers.

Philippe Coutinho: Like last summer, Coutinho is yet again a player the club is looking to sell/loan due to his high wages. There are many rumors around the Brazilian player and a return to the Premier League. Newcastle United and Everton have been mentioned but nothing seems to be happening on that front as of yet.

Luuk de Jong: Not being in Xavi’s plans, the club is looking for a way out for the Dutch striker, who was signed in the summer on loan. Sevilla, his parent club, aren’t interested in taking him back — while rumors of a move to Inter have fizzled out.

Sergiño Dest: His name is probably the most surprising one on the rumored ‘exits’ list. He hasn’t been able to make a good impression on Xavi, who wasn’t pleased with his performances. If a good offer shows up on the door, Barcelona will be ready to listen.

Neto: Not being able to get minutes, he could also be on his way out this January. His departure was being sought out in the summer, but the club and former coach Ronald Koeman eventually decided to keep him because of the importance of having an experienced back-up keeper.

Yusuf Demir: The 18-year-old could be the first player out of the door in January, with Barca reportedly not keen on paying a clause in his contract to sign him permanently if he plays 10 games for the club. Clubs in Germany are said to be keen on the youngster.

Arrivals

Ferran Torres: The Spanish attacker from Manchester City is currently the club’s No. 1 target this January and a deal looks like it’s going to be done. Pep Guardiola has already admitted as much. “It is not official yet. I know they are negotiating and that it is close. That is all. When the clubs announce it, it will be done.” Torres is expected to sign for €55m plus €10m in variables on a five-year deal.

Edinson Cavani: Following Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero’s retirement — Barcelona are also looking for a back-up striker, with the Uruguayan Manchester United striker high up on the list. It is believed that the player is open to the move, although there are reportedly still no formal contacts between United and Barça to discuss a potential transfer. Other clubs, including Sevilla, are also being linked with the attacker.

Others

Alexis Sanchez: There have been many rumors in the Spanish press regarding the Chilean forward and a shock Camp Nou return. Amid all the speculation, multiple sources have suggested that he is NOT a priority at the moment — Xavi prefers the signing of Ferran Torres. There are many alternatives, should a deal for the latter not go through, and Sanchez is one of them. But as of today, there are no signs of a Sanchez return being ‘done’.

Dušan Vlahović: Mateu Alemany, per TV3, is following many strikers and Fiorentina’s Vlahović is among them. However, there are 2 issues involving this: 1) The asking price of Fiorentina is around €70m (minimum), a fee which Barcelona will absolutely not be able to pay in January, and 2) Due to the striker’s breakthrough, there is heavy competition, with the likes of Spurs, City, Arsenal, Juventus, Atleti, etc all keeping tabs on his situation.