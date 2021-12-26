Ronald Araujo has clear demand for Barcelona during contract talks - report

Ronald Araujo is near the top of the list when it comes to key players Barcelona want to renew in 2022 but the club may just have to shell out to hold onto the Uruguay international.

The center-back’s current deal expires in 2023 and he “wants to continue” at the Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport. However, Araujo has also set a “clear condition” that needs to be fulfilled and basically wants his importance to the team to be reflected in his salary.

The report reckons that Araujo’s current wage packet is “light years away from the salaries of Umtiti or Gerard Piqué and also very far from Lenglet.” It’s also claimed he earns less than Eric Garcia, who was apparently willing to take a pay cut to return home.

All of which means that Araujo is pretty keen for a pay rise if he is to stay. The defender is also said to have “very important offers to leave” with Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all mentioned.

Barca’s financial problems are well-known but Xavi has already made it clear how important the young players are to the future of the team. He name-checked several starlets ahead of Barca’s final game of 2021 at Sevilla.

“He [Gavi] is a spectacular player, we can’t lose that level of player. We can’t lose Gavi, Nico, Abde, Ansu, Pedri, Araujo, these guys are the present and the future of the club,” he said. “And Gavi is definitely one of them. I understand, I know the club is working really well to negotiate his contract. He’s fundamental to this team.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barca have already secured the futures of Ansu Fati and Pedri, while Gavi seems to be next. The Catalans may then turn their attentions to Araujo and will hope they can also tie the defender down even though they may not be able to match salaries on offer from the Premier League