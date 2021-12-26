Ferran Torres set for Barcelona medical - report

Ferran Torres is reportedly set to have a medical on Monday at Barcelona and could even be presented at the Camp Nou as early as Tuesday.

The Catalans are believed to have sealed a deal for the 21-year-old for €55 million plus €10m in variables after reaching an agreement with Manchester City.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting Torres will have a medical on Monday morning, the transfer will then be officially announced and his presentation could take place on Tuesday.

Torres is still on his way back from a foot injury, but MD reckon he could potentially get his first Barca minutes against Linares in the Copa del Rey or Granada in La Liga.

Pep Guardiola admitted last week that a deal was “close” but it’s thought Barca still need to get a few players off the wage bill to make the numbers add up.

Teenage forward Yusuf Demir could be one of those players with his loan deal from Rapid Vienna expected to be cut short in the coming days.