Ousmane Dembele drops hints over Barcelona future?

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of speculation but the Frenchman may just have dropped a hint over his plans.

The 24-year-old has shared a post on Instagram of the Barcelona badge which many are taking to mean he’s about to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Reports have claimed Barca wanted Dembele’s contract situation all wrapped up before the end of the year when he will be free to talk to other clubs if he hasn’t renewed.

Ousmane Dembélé just posted this on his Instagram stories - while he’s in advanced talks with Barcelona to extend his contract, currently expiring in June 2022. #FCB pic.twitter.com/gC5hsTHUUZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

Dembele’s has never spoken publicly about his future, although both Xavi and president Joan Laporta have made it clear they want him to stay and play a big part in Barca’s future.

The Frenchman seems to have had a pretty eventful festive period so far with pictures on social media emerging just before Christmas of Dembele getting married which was met with widespread surprise.

Barcelona are now waiting for another big decision from the 24-year-old, but the most recent reports suggest he will continue his career at the Camp Nou.