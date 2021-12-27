 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ousmane Dembele drops hints over Barcelona future?

The Frenchman is out of contract in 2022

By Gill Clark
Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of speculation but the Frenchman may just have dropped a hint over his plans.

The 24-year-old has shared a post on Instagram of the Barcelona badge which many are taking to mean he’s about to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Reports have claimed Barca wanted Dembele’s contract situation all wrapped up before the end of the year when he will be free to talk to other clubs if he hasn’t renewed.

Dembele’s has never spoken publicly about his future, although both Xavi and president Joan Laporta have made it clear they want him to stay and play a big part in Barca’s future.

The Frenchman seems to have had a pretty eventful festive period so far with pictures on social media emerging just before Christmas of Dembele getting married which was met with widespread surprise.

Barcelona are now waiting for another big decision from the 24-year-old, but the most recent reports suggest he will continue his career at the Camp Nou.

