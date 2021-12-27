WATCH: Ferran Torres ‘very happy’ after Barcelona medical

Ferran Torres is close to completing his move from Manchester City to Barcelona after undergoing a medical with the Catalans on Monday.

The 21-year-old was spotted entering the Hospital de Barcelona early on Monday morning and was then stopped by reporters on his way out a couple of hours later.

“I’m very happy” were Torres’s words as he left the hospital and headed for the Ciutat Esportiva for a few more checks ahead of an official annoucement from the club.

It’s been reported that Torres will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Tuesday and will then link up with his new teammates for training.

Torres has been out since October but is closing in on a return to action. He shared a video on Sunday on Instagram of himself working out at former club Valencia.

The winger won’t play in Barca’s first game of 2022 against Real Mallorca in La Liga, but it’s thought he could be available to Xavi after that game.