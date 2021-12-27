Barcelona’s move for Ferran Torres delayed by ‘bureaucratic issues’ - report

Barcelona were expected to announce the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Monday but the transfer has reportedly been held up by “bureaucratic issues.”

Torres was spotted going for a medical in Barcelona early in the morning and then told reporters on his way out of the hospital he was “very happy.”

An official announcement was then expected but hasn’t arrived with Mundo Deportivo reporting it’s been delayed because “it is a holiday in Manchester today and Barça has not yet received the necessary documents to close the deal.”

The report reckons the announcement will now come on Tuesday morning and Torres will either be presented in the afternoon or on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

Yet Barca fans may have to wait a few weeks to see Torres in action. According to Diario AS, the forward’s medical showed his foot injury has healed but he still needs a fortnight to regain full match fitness.