OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City

Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Spain international Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old arrives for a reported fee of €55 million plus €10 million in variables and will sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Torres had a medical on Monday morning and is due to be officially presented as a Barcelona on Monday, January 3.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres. “The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his buyout clause has been set at 1,000 million euros.” Source | FC Barcelona

New coach Xavi is thought to have made it clear he wanted Torres to arrive to boost Barcelona’s attacking options which have been plagued by injuries this season.

Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, and Memphis Depay remain on the injured list currently, while Sergio Aguero has been forced to retire due to a cardiac issue.

