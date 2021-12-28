Arthur Cabral responds to Barcelona rumors

FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral has been asked about rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona and has insisted he has not heard from the Catalan giants yet.

Cabral’s name has cropped up in recent weeks as a potential addition to the Barca attack after a prolific spell with the Swiss side.

The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals in 18 league games so far this season and also has five in six UEFA Europa League conference matches.

“Really, it’s just the press. Nothing has come to me,” he told Globo. “But if it did, it would be wild. Barcelona is Barcelona.”

Cabral is just one of several attackers who have been mentioned as possible Barca targets ahead of the January transfer window, although it’s thought he’s not at the top of the Catalans’ list.

Ferran Torres is expected to be confirmed as a Barcelona player shortly, while there is continued speculation that the club could try to bring in Edinson Cavani in January too.