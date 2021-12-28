Barcelona plan to renew Sergi Roberto for two more seasons - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to continue with plans to renew Sergi Roberto’s contract for another two seasons.

The 29-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, and it had previously been reported that contract talks had stalled.

However, the latest update comes from Diario Sport and suggests Xavi wants to keep Roberto and the club have told him that they will offer him an extension.

The report reckons an agreement shouldn’t be hard to find as Xavi and Joan Laporta want him to stay, while the midfielder is also keen to continue.

Roberto will take a salary reduction, in the same way as the other Barca captains have already done, which is another move which should help the club out financially.

Xavi won’t be able to call upon Roberto until April at the earliest after he underwent surgery at the start of the month on a thigh injury.

Roberto, who has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, is expected to miss at least four months after going under the knife.