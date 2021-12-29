Ferran Torres talks ‘exquisite’ Xavi and what he can bring to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has been talking about his new coach Xavi and what he hopes to bring to Barcelona after sealing his move from Premier League side Manchester City.

The Catalan giants confirmed on Tuesday that Torres has completed his move and signed on at the Camp Nou until 2027.

Torres then spoke to Barca TV about his happiness at making the switch and how he’s looking forward to working with Xavi.

“I’m so happy to join this great club. I hope to continue to grow as a football player and a person while helping Barca to be who they are, one of the best clubs in the world. “I’m very happy to be here. I think this is a big step in my career in order to continue improving, to continue scoring goals, to grow up as a player and as a person. It is a club that is happy with my arrival, and I am looking forward to being with this team. “I already know about the career Xavi had as a player. It’s exquisite. Now as a coach he is just as good. He is just starting, but I know he is the kind of quality coach who can help me in my growth to get better and I am looking forward to being able to work with him.”

Torres also spoke about what he feels he can bring to Barcelona and highlighted the qualities he thinks he can offer the Catalan giants.

“Versatility,” he said. “I can play any of the three positions up front, which is important if there are injuries or whatever. I intend to help the team score goals, provide assists and defend.”

The 21-year-old was out on the training pitch after making his move official but worked out away from the squad as he completes his recovery from a foot injury. Torres will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Monday.