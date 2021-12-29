Cesar Azpilicueta ‘very close’ to Barcelona move - report

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer from Chelsea at the end of the season.

The news comes from Gerard Romero who reports Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barca and has an “an agreement in principle” to join from June.

Romero sounds pretty confident about the deal but also adds that “only a few personal issues can change the course of the operation.”

Azpilicueta has been at Chelsea since signing from Marseille in 2021 but is out of contract at the end of the season and able to negotiate with other clubs from January 1.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about the defender’s future before Christmas and didn’t seem too worried about the situation.

“I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain,” he said. “He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player.” Source | Metro

It’s also been previously reported that Azpilicueta wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea despite the interest from Barcelona. However, there may be a stumbling block as Azpilicueta is thought to want a longer contract than the one-year deal on offer.

Meanwhile, Xavi is thought to be a big fan of Azpilicueta and his status as a free agent is obviously a plus due to the club’s financial problems.