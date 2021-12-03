Fresh Dembele-Barcelona meeting ends without agreement - report

Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany reportedly met with Ousmane Dembele’s agent again on Thursday to continue negotiations about a contract renewal.

Cadena SER report the meeting lasted for three hours and Alemany was informed the Frenchman has “very important offers” from clubs in Europe.

Barca were also told that Dembele wants to renew but the forward’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, is in absolutely no rush to get a deal done.

Dembele and his agent are said to want more money than Barca have offered so far with the Catalans obviously hampered by their financial difficulties.

Diario Sport reckon that Barca’s offer was a decrease in Dembele’s fixed salary but with an “increase in variables” which would allow him to reach his current salary if they were met.

It’s not clear if Barca are able, or even willing, to up their offer. What we do know is that the Catalans are in a bit of a hurry to get the deal done.

Dembele will be able to negotiate with other clubs from January 1, and there’s a suggestion that Barca feel his agent is stalling and wants to wait to talk to other teams.

Sport’s report also suggests Barca suspect Dembele’s agent wants the Frenchman to move on a free transfer so the 24-year-old can pick up a “significant transfer bonus” and Sissoko can secure himself a tidy commission.