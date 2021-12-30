Barcelona tipped to sign 17-year-old winger Fabio Blanco

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a second winter signing by bringing in 17-year-old winger Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Catalans are said to have been following Blanco for a long time and came close to signing him in the summer before he left Valencia for Germany.

A move didn’t materialise then but seems to be on the cards now. Diario Sport report he will sign for two and a half seasons with Barcelona and will arrive for “practically zero cost.”

There’s no mention of a fee but only talk of a few variables if he goes on to play for the first team. The plan apparently is for Blanco to join up with Sergi Barjuan’s Barcelona B team in the first instance.

Fabrizio Romano is also talking about the transfer and reckons it’s a done deal.

Barcelona are set to sign the 17 year old winger Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt. Deal confirmed - he’s gonna sign until June 2024 as reported by @tjuanmarti @albert_roge. #FCB



The deal will be completed in January and not in the summer. Paperworks ready to be signed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2021

Blanco joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Valencia last summer on a free transfer and signed on with the Bundesliga side until 2023. Sport reckons he’s ready to move again because “he’s not been given the first team opportunities promised by Frankfurt.”