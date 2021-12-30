Barcelona tipped to sign 17-year-old winger Fabio Blanco

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a second winter signing by bringing in 17-year-old winger Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Catalans are said to have been following Blanco for a long time and came close to signing him in the summer before he left Valencia for Germany.
A move didn’t materialise then but seems to be on the cards now. Diario Sport report he will sign for two and a half seasons with Barcelona and will arrive for “practically zero cost.”
There’s no mention of a fee but only talk of a few variables if he goes on to play for the first team. The plan apparently is for Blanco to join up with Sergi Barjuan’s Barcelona B team in the first instance.
Fabrizio Romano is also talking about the transfer and reckons it’s a done deal.
Barcelona are set to sign the 17 year old winger Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt. Deal confirmed - he’s gonna sign until June 2024 as reported by @tjuanmarti @albert_roge. #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2021
The deal will be completed in January and not in the summer. Paperworks ready to be signed.
Blanco joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Valencia last summer on a free transfer and signed on with the Bundesliga side until 2023. Sport reckons he’s ready to move again because “he’s not been given the first team opportunities promised by Frankfurt.”
Loading comments...