Xavi wants Alvaro Morata at Barcelona?

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly decided that Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is his “number one” center-forward target and talks with the forward and his agent are said to be “well advanced.”

Diario AS are reporting that Xavi’s been on the phone to Morata to discuss a winter move, and the player has made it clear he’s not happy at Juve and would love to head to the Camp Nou.

The report reckons Xavi thinks Morata is “one of the best attackers in the world” and values his “versatility, work rate and experience.” Xavi has also apparently told Morata that he’d be a strategic signing and one that would “go far beyond a six-month loan.”

Morata is said to be willing to take a pay cut to move to the Camp Nou, if an agreement can be reached, and the report claims the deal could end up suiting Barca, Juventus and Morata’s parent club Atletico.

Juve are apparently not too keen on triggering the purchase option in Morata’s two-year loan deal, while Atletico still have to pay Barca around €40 million to land Antoine Griezmann permanently.

There’s also speculation that Barcelona are also willing to talk to Juventus about Memphis Depay when it comes to a deal for Morata which would make a complicated deal even more complex.