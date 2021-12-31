Sergino Dest’s agent offers update on his Barcelona future

Sergino Dest’s future at Barcelona has prompted plenty of headlines recently with claims that Xavi has not been too impressed with the right-back and would be willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old.

Bayern Munich have again been linked with a move for Dest, while there have also been whispers that Chelsea could be interested after losing Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Herr Bliemeister, whose agency represents Dest, has been talking about the Barca star and revealed he had offers to leave last summer. The agent also reckons there will be plenty of interest in the right-back if he is deemed surplus to requirements.

“He has a lot of inquiries, even in the summer he had a lot of offers. But his coach at the time, Ronald Koeman, really wanted to keep him,” he said. “We’ll see what happens nows. One thing is clear: a player like Sergiño Dest is definitely not lacking in alternatives.” Source | TZ

Barcelona do need to sell players in the January window which means any offers for Dest are likely to be considered. The Catalan giants will also be able to use Dani Alves in 2022 after bringing the Brazilian back for a second stint at the Camp Nou which may see Dest struggle for game time.