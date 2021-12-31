Dani Alves says he would not have accepted an offer from Bartomeu

Dani Alves has revealed he would not have agreed to return to Barcelona if former president Josep Maria Bartomeu had still been in charge of the club.

The Brazilian returned to the club for a second spell in November, on a free transfer, and will be eligible to play for Barca competitively again from January.

Alves says there would have been “no point” in working with Bartomeu and also backed president Joan Laporta to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“I would not have accepted an offer from him,” he said. “I left when he was president and there was no point in working with him again. “We have to work to rebuild a great Barcelona, and for this we need stability and solidarity. “Laporta will rebuild the club again, and with his return stability will return. We are happy to have him with us.” Source | Marca

The 38-year-old had been expected to make his first competitive appearance since returning in the Copa del Rey clash against Linares on January 5. However, he is one of 10 players currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and it’s not clear now when he will be ready to feature for the Catalans again.