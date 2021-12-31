Alvaro Morata has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona as speculation the striker could head to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window continues.

Xavi is believed to be keen to bring in Morata this winter to strengthen this attack despite having already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The latest update comes from Italian journalist Romeo Agresti who reports there is “total agreement” between the striker and Barca on an 18-month deal.

It’s now over to Juventus and Barca to try and thrash out a deal, with the Serie A side needing to find a replacement before signing off on the deal.

Football Italia reckon Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two candidate to replace Morata in Turin.

There have already been rumors of talks between Juve and Icardi, while Aubameyang looks set to leave Arsenal after being frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta.