Barcelona rumors: Vlahovic, Haaland, Laporte and Clement Lenglet latest

Vlahovic is Barcelona’s Plan B

The rumor mill has had a very busy 2021 and you can expect more of the same in 2022 with Erling Haaland’s name likely to feature a lot.

The Norwegian makes it into the final rumor round-up of 2021 with an update that reckons if Barca miss out on Haaland then they’ll try to sign Dušan Vlahović from Fiorentina instead.

Vlahovic has already been linked with a host of teams after some impressive goalscoring exploits in Serie A. Mundo Deportivo reckon you can now add Barca to his list of admirers.

Cadiz set De Jong deadline

MD are also reporting on Luuk de Jong’s future amid interest from Cadiz. Álvaro Cervera’s side are still waiting to hear back from the Dutchman but won’t wait too much longer.

Indeed De Jong has until January 3 to respond to Cadiz’s loan offer before it’s withdrawn and the club will look for an alternative striking target instead.

Cervera thinks De Jong would be the “ideal striker” for his team but is also starting to think about Manu Vallejo or Paco Alcácer.

Laporte back on Barca’s agenda?

Over at Marca the word is that Aymeric Laporte is back on Barcelona’s agenda. The Catalans apparently want to pair Laporte with former Man City teammate Eric Garcia.

Quite how Barca are going to manage that remains to be seen. The report reckons Laporte would cost around 65 million euros which is likely to be a problem.

Laporte is the latest Spain international to be linked with Barca. Xavi is also thought to be keen on Alvaro Morata and has already signed Ferran Torres.

Newcastle won’t move for Lenglet

And our final rumor of 2021 concerns Clement Lenglet and news that recently-taken over Newcastle United are now unlikely to go for the French defender.

The Magpies are expected to seal the signing of Sven Botman from Lille soon which would end their interest in Lenglet, according to Sport.

Such news would be a blow for Barcelona who remain keen to offload unwanted players in January to help ease the club’s financial issues.