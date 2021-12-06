Barcelona lose interest in Arthur Cabral - report

Barcelona are reportedly having a few doubts about trying to sign FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is thought to have caught the eye after a prolific spell with the Swiss side and has been mentioned as a possible winter target for the Catalan giants.

However, it seems the Brazilian doesn’t quite have all the attributes Barca are looking for and he’s been put on “standby” for now, according to Diario Sport.

Cabral doesn’t seem to have been completely ruled out but it seems he’s certainly not at the top of the club’s winter shopping list.

Barca are thought to be keen to strengthen the attack this winter and have been linked with a host of other forwards including Ferran Torres, Edinson Cavani, Raheem Sterling, and Dani Olmo.

Whether or not Barca will actually be able to sign anyone or not remains unclear because of the club’s financial problems which means a few players may need to leave first.

Meanwhile, Cabral has also been linked with a host of other clubs recently after scoring 25 goals in 26 outings in all competitions so far in 2021-22.

There has been speculation that Premier League sides West Ham United, Leeds, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the prolific youngster.