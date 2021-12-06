Mohamed Salah responds to reported Xavi interest

Mohamed Salah has been in the news for all the right reasons as of late. The Egyptian international has been on fire for Liverpool as they compete at the top of Premier League and Champions League competition.
As a result, it may come as no surprise that Salah wouldn’t have much interest in Barcelona at this stage of his career.
There were some low tier rumors that Xavi is interested in signing Salah upon his contract ending in 2023, and the forward responded to the rumors by saying he was only interested in staying in the Premier League at this point in his career.
“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” he said
“This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.
“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”
