RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi turns down Barcelona offer - report

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi reportedly has some bad news for Barcelona as he’s not keen on a move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

There have been reports that Barca have offered around €40 million for the talented teenager but it seems a move is not going to happen.

Sky Sport Austria are reporting that Adeyemi “won’t move to Barcelona” this summer because he’d rather head over to Germany instead.

Adeyemi apparently wants to “develop in Germany and gain a foothold in the Bundesliga” ahead of Euro 2024 and feels he might get overlooked if he moves to Spain.

Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with Adeyemi and it now looks like they are the favorites.

The report reckons there’a “90 to 95 percent” chance Adeyemi will leave RB Salzburg and move to Dortmund in the summer.

Adeyemi was asked about his future recently in an interview with Tuttosport and whether he’d like to follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland and join Dortmund.

Here’s what he sad:

“It’s true, in recent years a lot of young people have matured in Salzburg and then landed in the best international clubs,” he said. “I am thinking of Erling Haaland, but also of Sadio Mané and Naby Keita of Liverpool. Or Dominik Szoboszlai, who moved to Leipzig. Obviously, I also have this goal: I would like the next stage of my career to be at a top club.”

The teenager is just one of several forwards that Barcelona are being linked with. Ferran Torres appears to be the club’s priority but Dani Olmo and Edinson Cavani have also been mentioned.