Edinson Cavani becoming a ‘serious option’ for Barcelona - report

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly becoming a ‘serious option’ for Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.

Goals have been an issue for the Catalan giants this season. Barca have only scored 23 times in La Liga and just twice in the Champions League so far in 2021-22.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the feeling at Barcelona is that signing a goalscorer is becoming a really pressing issue and a low-cost option is wanted in January.

Cavani fits the bill as he’s a proven goalscorer and into the final months of his contract at Old Trafford. The Uruguayan is also facing intense competition for a place at United with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes around.

The report reckons the 34-year-old is still waiting to see how he figures in new coach Ralf Rangnick’s plans at Old Trafford but “sources close to the player” reckon he’d been keen on a move to the Camp Nou.

Cavani has played in France, Italy and England in recent years and MD also add think that a move to Spain “would put a finishing touch to his outstanding career.”

The striker has never played in La Liga but did come close to a move to Atletico Madrid in 2020 before eventually ending up at Manchester United instead.