Barcelona prioritize Ferran Torres after Champions League exit - report

Barcelona’s need to bolster the squad and make a vital push for a top-four spot in La Liga became all the more vital this week. After being knocked out by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the importance of making the team prepared for a run in the league became the top priority.

The player whom Barcelona seem to believe is the key to making that push is Ferran Torres. The Spanish international and Manchester City benchwarmer, sorry that was a bit harsh, is said to be interested in making a move to Barcelona.

The clubs have been in talks for Torres as of late, but according to a report from Sport, Barcelona are looking to further those talks in intensity as the January window gets closer.

Sport add that the “financial aspect of the deal remains a problem” but might be resolved if the Catalans can move on either Samuel Umtiti and/or Philippe Coutinho.