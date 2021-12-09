OFFICIAL: Barcelona’s Alex Collado joins Granada on loan

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday they have agreed a deal that will see Alex Collado spend the rest of the 2021-22 season on loan at Granada.

Collado has been training with the first team but has been unable to play for Barcelona as he was not registered for the first team or for Barca B.

The 22-year-old came close to a move to Sheffield United over the summer but saw a potential loan deal break down on deadline day.

It’s been a tough time for Collado but he now looks set for a new challenge at Granada where he will hopefully be able to enjoy some game time.

LATEST NEWS | FC Barcelona and @GranadaCF_en have come to an agreement in principle for the loan of Álex Collado until the end of this season pic.twitter.com/yymNBR8D7D — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 9, 2021

Collado will be hoping to impress during the second half of the season, and it’s not ruled out that he could still have a future at Barcelona under Xavi.

It’s been reported previously that the winger feels valued by the new coach and will definitely return to the club in July. Collado’s current contract with Barcelona runs until the end of July 2023.