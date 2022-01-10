Sergino Dest ‘has no intention’ of leaving Barcelona

Sergino Dest is one of several Barcelona players who have been linked with an exit in recent weeks but the right-back apparently is not interested in leaving the Camp Nou.

Former Bayern sporting director Michael Reschke, who also happens to work for the agency that represents Dest, has been asked about his future and those rumors suggesting the Bavarian giants could be keen on the youngster.

“He has no intention of changing clubs,” he told Bild before adding. “I am quite sceptical about a possible move to Bayern this summer.”

There has been speculation that Xavi has been none too impressed with Dest since taking over from Ronald Koeman and that Barca would be willing to listen to offers for the USMNT star.

Dest has struggled for game time recently because of injuries and Covid-19 but was back in the Barca squad for the trip to Granada, although he didn’t feature in the 1-1 draw at Los Carmenes.

Indeed finding game time in the second half of the season may be tricky for Dest following the return of Dani Alves to Barcelona on a free transfer.