Barcelona extend Samuel Umtiti and register Ferran Torres

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Samuel Umtiti has extended his contract at the Camp Nou which has allowed the club to register Ferran Torres.

The French defender has signed on until 2026 but has also reduced part of his salary which now means there is enough room for Torres to finally be registered.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and first team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latter’s contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract. “This contract extension operation does not entail any greater financial commitments for FC Barcelona with regard to the player. “FC Barcelona wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club. Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the Spanish Professional Football League.” Source | FC Barcelona

Torres is now eligible to make his debut for Barcelona but he won’t feature at the Super Cup against Real Madrid. The new signing has been left out of the squad after testing positive for Covid last week.