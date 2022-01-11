Philippe Coutinho passes Aston Villa medical

Philippe Coutinho has passed a medical at Aston Villa and is now just waiting on a work permit before sealing his loan move from Barcelona.

The Brazilian has flown out to the UK after testing negative for Covid-19 and is now in France sorting out more paperwork to get the deal done.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard offered the following update:

“Philippe is currently in the process of finalising his immigration papers and we are looking forward to getting him on the training pitch with the group on Wednesday at Bodymoor. “He is an outstanding footballer who boasts a highly impressive CV laced with plenty of elite honours. “I am really pleased that we have been able to bring him on board and I am looking forward to working with him. “He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience. His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.” Source | Aston Villa

Coutinho could now make his debut in Villa’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday. The Brazilian’s loan deal lasts until the end of the season and contains a purchase option reportedly set at around €40m.