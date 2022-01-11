Barcelona target Stole Dimitrievski speaks out on transfer rumors

It’s no small thing when Barcelona are reportedly interested in you. In the case of Stole Dimitrievski of Rayo Vallecano, the interest of Barcelona would put him in the interesting position of choosing to take less playing time at a club with a bigger name.

The Rayo keeper spoke about the rumored interest and how it affects his mindset.

“I am very focused on the games this season and that is what interests me. Hearing things like that makes you feel happy and grateful because surely I have done something good because that is why they ask about me,” he said. “But I am very focused on my own things, on working for the team and continuing to add to the team. “I don’t have any information and I would not like to know it directly because it can affect my day to day. I am a serious and very calm person Yoou have to be focused: train well, play well ... but whatever has to come will come. Obviously anyone wants to improve and play for a big team but I’m very focused on Rayo.” Dimitrievski | Mundo Deportivo

The interest from Barca seems to be dependent on if Neto actually ends up leaving the Camp Nou. If that happens, Barca need another reliable number two, and Stole might be that man.