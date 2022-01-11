 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona set to cancel Yusuf Demir loan - report

The young Austrian is back in his home country and will no longer play for Barça, according to Fabrizio Romano

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona V Benfica - Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona are set to cancel the loan deal for 18-year-old midfielder Yusuf Demir, who has already traveled back to his club Rapid Vienna in Austria where he will stay until the end of the season, according to reports in Spain as well as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Demir was originally signed to play at Barça B but had an impressive preseason with the first team and stayed in the senior squad under Ronald Koeman. He made nine appearances, three of them starts, and played a total of 290 minutes without a goal or an assist.

After a fast start the youngster quickly lost his place in the team and Barça began to doubt whether or not to keep him, with the loan deal including a purchase option if Demir reached a certain number of appearances. The Austrian barely played under Xavi Hernández despite all of the injuries in attack, and his Barça career is now most likely over after just six short months.

